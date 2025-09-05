“Proud”: Messi’s wife shares photo with their children ahead of his likely last game in Argentina

A touching moment

The wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, took to her Instagram page to share warm and emotional photos of her husband with their children ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

She posted pictures of Leo and their three sons before the match kicked off in Buenos Aires—a game that ended in a commanding 3-0 victory for Argentina.

“Proud of you, of every step you take, and everything you’ve built with love and dedication. How lucky we are to share this journey with you!!! 🤍🩵 We love you @leomessi,” Antonela wrote in the caption to her post.

It’s worth noting that this match is believed to be Leo’s last official home appearance for the national team in Argentina. That’s why there was special attention on the game and his sons’ presence on the pitch.

Leo himself made sure the occasion was unforgettable, bidding a perfect farewell to the home fans by netting two goals against Venezuela and securing another win for the team. Lautaro Martínez scored the third goal.