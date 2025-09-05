RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “Finish it here this way.” Lionel Messi reflects on Venezuela match

“Finish it here this way.” Lionel Messi reflects on Venezuela match

A farewell from Messi?
Football news Today, 02:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“Finish it here this way.” Lionel Messi reflects on Venezuela match Getty Images

Lionel Messi delivered a sparkling performance in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on home soil. After the match, the legendary forward shared his thoughts.

Details: Speaking after the game, Messi admitted that many years had passed and he now felt truly happy. To bring things to a close in such fashion, he said, was a dream come true.

Quote: “So many long years have gone by, and we enjoyed it match after match. I’m so happy… To finish it here this way is what I always dreamed of,” Messi said.

Notably, Lionel Messi netted a brace in what could also have been his final official match in Argentina. The national team cruised to a 3-0 victory, having already long secured their place at the World Cup.

Reminder: In 2022, Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final to claim the gold medals. The French Football Federation had been eager for a rematch.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
Messi with his sons before the Argentina national team match Football news Today, 04:06 “Proud”: Messi’s wife shares photo with their children ahead of his likely last game in Argentina
Lionel Messi reveals whether he will play at the 2026 World Cup Football news Today, 02:55 Lionel Messi reveals whether he will play at the 2026 World Cup
Otamendi plays his final official home match for Argentina Football news Today, 01:41 Otamendi plays his final official home match for Argentina
Messi scores a brace in what could be his final official match in Argentina Football news Today, 01:18 Messi scores a brace in what could be his final official match in Argentina
Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match
The French federation sought a rematch with Argentina after the World Cup final. Who blocked it? Football news Yesterday, 16:13 The French federation sought a rematch with Argentina after the World Cup final. Who blocked it?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores