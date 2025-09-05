“Finish it here this way.” Lionel Messi reflects on Venezuela match

A farewell from Messi?

Lionel Messi delivered a sparkling performance in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on home soil. After the match, the legendary forward shared his thoughts.

Details: Speaking after the game, Messi admitted that many years had passed and he now felt truly happy. To bring things to a close in such fashion, he said, was a dream come true.

Quote: “So many long years have gone by, and we enjoyed it match after match. I’m so happy… To finish it here this way is what I always dreamed of,” Messi said.

Notably, Lionel Messi netted a brace in what could also have been his final official match in Argentina. The national team cruised to a 3-0 victory, having already long secured their place at the World Cup.

Reminder: In 2022, Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final to claim the gold medals. The French Football Federation had been eager for a rematch.