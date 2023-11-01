Promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on a potential fight between Joshua and Ngannou

RU RU NG NG
Boxing News Yesterday, 14:29
Promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on a potential fight between his fighter Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. He believes that such a fight would overshadow the bout for the undisputed champion between Usyk and Fury.

"This is massive. I don't think the Fury-Usyk fight is as big. In my opinion, AJ's fight against Ngannou is bigger than Usyk-Fury. The Anthony Joshua fight against Tyson is debatable, but Fury has a contract to fight Oleksandr, so it can't happen.

I would love to see this fight happen. AJ will knock Tyson out," Hearn stated.

It's worth noting that Tyson Fury narrowly defeated Francis Ngannou in their last fight via a split decision. Fury's next bout is supposed to be against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world championship. Frank Warren, another boxing promoter, believes that the fight between Fury and Usyk may be postponed until at least March.

The fighters have already signed a contract for a bout for all the heavyweight titles, with expectations that it will take place on December 23 or in January at the beginning of the following year.

