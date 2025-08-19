Problems in the national team? Garnacho unimpressed Argentina's coaches in the match against Paraguay

The Argentina national team has qualified for the 2026 World Cup, but internal issues have surfaced within the squad. Alejandro Garnacho has found himself at the center of the situation.

Details: According to Gastón Edul, during the match between Paraguay and Argentina on November 15, Garnacho was brought on in the second half with the score 2-1 in favor of the Paraguayans.

He was instructed by the coaches not to be afraid of losing possession, but instead of driving the play forward, he opted for backward passes. This approach was strongly frowned upon by the coaching staff.

Earlier, we reported that fans clearly do not want to see Garnacho at Manchester United, as a banner featuring the Argentine near Old Trafford stadium caused quite a stir.

Reminder: The Argentine is closely linked with a move to Chelsea, but the clubs have yet to agree on the terms. Garnacho himself has made his demands to Manchester United quite clear.