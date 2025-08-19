Prediction on game Win Sao Paulo Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the early hours of Wednesday, August 20, the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 will take place, with São Paulo hosting Atlético Nacional on their home turf. Kick-off is set for 2:30 CET, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: match facts and head-to-head record

The first leg between these teams ended in a goalless draw.

São Paulo have lost just one of their last ten matches.

Atlético Nacional are unbeaten in their last seven games: four draws and three wins.

São Paulo have won their last four home matches.

São Paulo have lost 13% of their games this season without scoring, while Atlético Nacional have done so in 15% of their matches.

Atlético Nacional have kept a clean sheet in 27% of their recent games, São Paulo in 19%.

The Colombian side have scored in both halves in 34% of their matches; for São Paulo, that figure is 29%.

In nine head-to-head encounters, both teams are level: three wins apiece.

São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: match preview

Atlético Nacional controlled the tempo in the first leg and had several great chances to score. The Colombians were awarded two penalties, but failed to convert either. Edwin Cardona took both spot kicks, missing on both occasions. São Paulo also failed to find the net, leaving the match scoreless.

São Paulo have already played 20 matches in Serie A, showing solid consistency. The team has 29 points, putting them seventh in the table. Three teams are tied on points, but two are ahead of São Paulo and currently sit in the Copa Libertadores qualification zone. Over their last ten games, São Paulo have suffered just one defeat and have won four straight at home.

The Colombian side have also kicked off their domestic campaign. After seven rounds, Atlético Nacional have collected 12 points and sit fourth, just five points off the top. The team is unbeaten in seven consecutive matches and had two golden opportunities to win the first leg but couldn’t capitalize. In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Nacional picked up nine points and advanced to the playoffs as group runners-up.

Probable lineups

São Paulo: Yang, Franco, Patrick, Sabino, Maik, Luan, Rodriguinho, Pablo Maia, Tapia, Ferreirinha, Dinenno

Atlético Nacional: Ospina, Roman, Candido, Tesillo, Arias, Cardona, Campuzano, Zapata, Morelos, Moreno, Hinestroza

Prediction

São Paulo are in formidable form at home, having won four in a row. Atlético Nacional had their chances in the first leg but failed to take them. My prediction for this match — São Paulo win.