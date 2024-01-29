RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 11:04
Steven Perez
Premier League teams are set to embark on a friendly tour in the United States

Five Premier League clubs are set to embark on a summer exhibition tour in the United States, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the information, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City will journey to the United States in the summer of 2024 and partake in a series of friendly encounters. It is noted that Manchester City and Chelsea are currently in negotiations to arrange a match against each other.

Recalling a similar practice in the summer of 2023, Manchester United and Arsenal engaged in a friendly match, drawing a crowd of over 80,000 spectators, culminating in a 2-0 victory for the "Red Devils."

Furthermore, it has been revealed that a documentary film will be produced, chronicling the final months of German tactician Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool. The film crew will be granted access to all the club's "restricted" areas, as reported by Mirror. It is noteworthy that Klopp had previously vetoed similar initiatives.

Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful that his concluding season at Liverpool will be triumphant, aspiring to secure another championship title. However, substantial efforts lie ahead, especially in contending with the reigning champions, Manchester City.

