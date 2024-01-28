RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news A documentary will be made about Klopp's final months at Liverpool with full access to the team

A documentary will be made about Klopp's final months at Liverpool with full access to the team

Tennis news Today, 07:37
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
A documentary will be made about Klopp's final months at Liverpool with full access to the team Photo: Premier League website/Author unknown

On Friday, Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, made a stunning announcement that he will depart the club at the end of the current season.

The German tactician has been with the Merseyside club since 2015, during which time he led the team to victory in seven out of eight tournaments they participated in.

Under Klopp's guidance, Liverpool secured the Premier League title (2019/20), won the FA Cup (2021/22), and the EFL Cup (2021/22). Additionally, they triumphed in the UEFA Super Cup (2022). On the international stage, the Reds clinched the UEFA Champions League (2018/19), followed by the UEFA Super Cup (2019), and then emerged victorious in the FIFA Club World Cup (2019). The only competition that eluded Klopp was the UEFA Europa League.

It has now been revealed that a documentary film will be made about the final months of the German coach's tenure at Liverpool, with the film crew granted access to all the club's "closed" doors, as reported by Mirror. The source also indicates that Klopp had previously vetoed such initiatives.

Jürgen Klopp hopes that his final season at Liverpool will be successful, aiming to clinch another league title, especially by challenging the reigning champions, Manchester City. Additionally, Klopp's team has progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League, presenting an opportunity to secure another trophy and complete the missing piece in the German coach's collection.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:16 Another robbery of a football player. The home of the Barcelona defender was broken into by intruder Tennis news Today, 07:37 A documentary will be made about Klopp's final months at Liverpool with full access to the team Tennis news Today, 07:35 Jannik Sinner wins the Aus Open 2024 Football news Today, 07:06 Morocco vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 06:07 De Zerbi is the first candidate to replace Xavi after his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 05:39 Mali vs Burkina Faso: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Boxing News Today, 05:02 Jackson Chauke defeated Kaisy Khademi to win the IBO world title Football news Today, 04:25 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal Football news Today, 04:01 CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
Sport Predictions
Football Today QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Tajikistan vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Newport vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Lazio vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congoprediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024