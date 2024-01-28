A documentary will be made about Klopp's final months at Liverpool with full access to the team

On Friday, Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, made a stunning announcement that he will depart the club at the end of the current season.

The German tactician has been with the Merseyside club since 2015, during which time he led the team to victory in seven out of eight tournaments they participated in.

Under Klopp's guidance, Liverpool secured the Premier League title (2019/20), won the FA Cup (2021/22), and the EFL Cup (2021/22). Additionally, they triumphed in the UEFA Super Cup (2022). On the international stage, the Reds clinched the UEFA Champions League (2018/19), followed by the UEFA Super Cup (2019), and then emerged victorious in the FIFA Club World Cup (2019). The only competition that eluded Klopp was the UEFA Europa League.

It has now been revealed that a documentary film will be made about the final months of the German coach's tenure at Liverpool, with the film crew granted access to all the club's "closed" doors, as reported by Mirror. The source also indicates that Klopp had previously vetoed such initiatives.

Jürgen Klopp hopes that his final season at Liverpool will be successful, aiming to clinch another league title, especially by challenging the reigning champions, Manchester City. Additionally, Klopp's team has progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League, presenting an opportunity to secure another trophy and complete the missing piece in the German coach's collection.