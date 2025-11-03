ES ES FR FR
Premier League player threatened with a gun in the middle of the street

A horrifying incident.
A Premier League footballer experienced a terrifying ordeal when he was attacked and threatened in broad daylight.

Details: According to The Sun Football, the player was confronted and threatened with a gun while walking through the streets of London with a friend.

As a result, an agent representing several Premier League and England national team stars was arrested last month on suspicion of brandishing a firearm with intent to cause panic and violence.

He is also under investigation for potential blackmail and threats directed at the player’s entourage. However, no formal charges have been filed against him at this time.

