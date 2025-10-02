Premier League names four nominees for September Manager of the Month

Who will take the award?

September brought several rounds of Premier League action, and with the month concluded, the nominees for Manager of the Month have been announced.

Details: Four coaches are in the running for the award — Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and Sunderland’s Régis Le Bris.

Fans have until Monday, October 6, to cast their votes. The supporters’ ballots will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

👔 Mikel Arteta

👔 Oliver Glasner

👔 Pep Guardiola

👔 Regis Le Bris



Cast your vote for @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month 🗳️ — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2025

