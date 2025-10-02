RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Premier League names four nominees for September Manager of the Month

Premier League names four nominees for September Manager of the Month

Who will take the award?
Football news Today, 08:00
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Premier League names four nominees for September Manager of the Month Getty Images

September brought several rounds of Premier League action, and with the month concluded, the nominees for Manager of the Month have been announced.

Details: Four coaches are in the running for the award — Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and Sunderland’s Régis Le Bris.

Fans have until Monday, October 6, to cast their votes. The supporters’ ballots will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Reminder: In the seventh round of the Premier League, Arsenal will host West Ham. Here’s all the key information on when and where to watch the match.

Related teams and leagues
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Two Sunderland players among Premier League nominees for September’s Player of the Month Football news Today, 06:54 Two Sunderland players among Premier League nominees for September’s Player of the Month
Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26 Football news Today, 03:25 Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26
BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea Football news 30 sep 2025, 17:47 BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea
Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool Football news 30 sep 2025, 17:31 Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool
A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League Football news 28 sep 2025, 16:27 A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League
Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box Football news 28 sep 2025, 13:49 Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores