Postponement. London court delays hearing in Thomas Partey rape case

Rescheduled for two weeks
Lifestyle Today, 08:32
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Thomas Partey in the La Liga match against Girona Photo: https://www.instagram.com/thomaspartey5 / Author unknown

Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey has recently found himself at the center of a high-profile scandal, facing rape charges that were soon to be addressed in court. However, the hearing, originally slated for September 2, has been unexpectedly postponed, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reports that the hearing has been rescheduled for September 15, although the reason for this delay remains undisclosed.

It is worth noting that in early August, Partey had already appeared before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, after which he was granted conditional release on bail. Under the terms of his release, he is prohibited from contacting the alleged victims and must inform police of any changes of address or international travel.

To recap, the Ghanaian footballer stands accused of five counts of rape involving two women, as well as one count of sexual assault against a third woman. The alleged incidents reportedly took place between 2021 and 2022. Partey has denied all accusations leveled against him.

