Possible Lineups for Tigres vs. Puebla in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Return

Football news Yesterday, 23:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Liga MX action resumes Friday after the Leagues Cup break, with Tigres UANL hosting Club Puebla in Matchday 4 of the Apertura 2025. As reported by Bolavip, kickoff is set for 9 pm local time at Estadio Universitario, widely known as El Volcán.

The hosts, led by Guido Pizarro, enter in top form after securing a spot in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals and maintaining a perfect record in domestic play. Their last league outing was a thrilling 4-3 victory over Toluca, keeping them among the most efficient sides in the competition.

Puebla, coached by Pablo Guede, also impressed internationally by advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Domestically, they have one win and two losses, with a recent 1-0 triumph over Santos Laguna boosting their momentum.

Tigres are expected to start Nahuel Guzmán in goal; Javier Aquino, Rómulo Zwarg, Juan Purata, and Jesús Garza in defense; Diego Lainez, Juan Brunetta, Fernando Gorriarán, and Ozziel Herrera in midfield; with Ángel Correa and Edgar López leading the attack.

Puebla’s likely XI features Jesús Rodríguez in goal; Luis Gabriel Rey, Juan Fedorco, Nicolás Díaz, and Edgar Guerra at the back; Alejandro Organista, Franco Moyano, and Miguel Ramírez in midfield; and Owen González, Ariel Gamarra, and Ricardo Marín up front.

