Football news Today, 16:48
Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifier

В the qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2024, the Portuguese national team secured a resounding victory against the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team with a score of 3-0 on their home ground.

The Portuguese victory was sealed by a brace from Bruno Fernandes and a goal from Bernardo Silva.

Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-0)
Goals: Silva, 44 - 1:0, Fernandes, 77 - 2:0, Fernandes, 90+4 - 3:0

Portugal: Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Antonio Silva, Danilo, Guerreiro (Semedo, 78), Fernandes, Bernardo Silva (Otavio, 87), Palhinha (Jota, 87), Felix (Neves, 62), Ronaldo.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sehic, Dedij, Sanicanin, Ahmedhodzic, Barisic (Hamulic, 71), Kolasinac (Gazibegovic, 79), Pjanic (Prsic, 79), Cimiroth, Hajiahmetovic (Tahirovic, 72), Stevanovic, Dzeko (Varesanovic, 79).

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
