Polish first league match rescheduled for a later time. The reason has been revealed

One of the teams was late arriving at the stadium

The kickoff for the fifth round match of the Polish First League between Wieczysta and Wisła has been postponed.

Details: The Wieczysta vs Wisła match in Krakow will kick off later due to a delay in the arrival of the Wieczysta players. The game, which was initially scheduled to start earlier, has been pushed back, but fans are already gathering at the stadium. The new kickoff time is set for 19:15 Central European Time.