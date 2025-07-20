RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Pogba in shock. Popular blogger Speed names his Ballon d'Or top three

Pogba in shock. Popular blogger Speed names his Ballon d'Or top three

Famous streamer includes Harry Maguire in his top 3
Football news Today, 15:55
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Pogba in shock. Popular blogger Speed names his Ballon d'Or top three Photo: x.com/AS_Monaco_EN

French midfielder Paul Pogba became part of a viral moment during an interview with popular streamer IShowSpeed. During their conversation, the footballer asked the blogger to name his top three favorites for the Ballon d'Or. The answer surprised and amused not just Pogba.

Speed named Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé, and... Harry Maguire.

Pogba couldn't hide his emotions: at first, he froze in surprise, then burst out laughing and shot his interviewer an ironic look. The footballer's reaction instantly went viral on social media and has already racked up millions of views.

As a reminder, this summer Paul Pogba officially returned to top-flight football after a doping scandal. The 32-year-old Frenchman joined Monaco, signing a two-year contract with the club.

Related teams and leagues
Monaco Monaco Schedule Monaco News Monaco Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News Yesterday, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Belgrano 0 - 0 Racing Club Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Belgrano
0
Racing Club
0
37’
Independiente - : - Talleres Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente
-
Talleres
-
20:00
Estudiantes - : - Huracan 21 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:58 Not part of the plans. Chelsea puts Raheem Sterling up for transfer Football news Today, 16:27 Unexpected move: Young Africans set to loan Sekhukhune striker Andy Boyeli Football news Today, 15:55 Pogba in shock. Popular blogger Speed names his Ballon d'Or top three Football news Today, 15:30 Reinforcement for Fabregas. Alvaro Morata to join Como Football news Today, 14:57 Vinicius contract on hold. Real Madrid postpone negotiations until 2026 Football news Today, 14:30 Deal agreed! Details of Rashford's transfer to Barcelona revealed Football news Today, 13:50 Galatasaray agree transfer of Victor Osimhen. Transfer details revealed Football news Today, 13:28 "Satisfied with the progress." Ouaddou sums up Orlando Pirates' Spanish tour Football news Today, 13:02 Isak open to Saudi Arabia move as Al Hilal prepares major offer Football news Today, 12:33 Lucas Vázquez eyes a new chapter as Italian giants circle former Real Madrid captain
Sport Predictions
Football Today Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: will Independiente extend their unbeaten run? Football 21 july 2025 Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 21, 2025 Football 21 july 2025 Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Football 21 july 2025 Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores