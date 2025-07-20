Pogba in shock. Popular blogger Speed names his Ballon d'Or top three

French midfielder Paul Pogba became part of a viral moment during an interview with popular streamer IShowSpeed. During their conversation, the footballer asked the blogger to name his top three favorites for the Ballon d'Or. The answer surprised and amused not just Pogba.

Speed named Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé, and... Harry Maguire.

Paul Pogba’s reaction when Speed said Harry Maguire is in his Ballon d’Or top 3. 😂pic.twitter.com/iibQckhfoF — Viralitity (@Viralitity) July 20, 2025

Pogba couldn't hide his emotions: at first, he froze in surprise, then burst out laughing and shot his interviewer an ironic look. The footballer's reaction instantly went viral on social media and has already racked up millions of views.

As a reminder, this summer Paul Pogba officially returned to top-flight football after a doping scandal. The 32-year-old Frenchman joined Monaco, signing a two-year contract with the club.