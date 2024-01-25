Pochettino commented on transfer news regarding Chelsea

Chelsea's head coach Maurizio Pochettino commented on the transfer rumors surrounding his team. As reported by Sky Sports, he will be happy even if no transfers take place:

"There are a lot of rumors, players coming, players going. At the moment, I have nothing to say. We are really working on different things in different areas. We will inform if something happens. Furthermore, we desperately want to win the title, but not just to sign players. The last week is always tense, so we have to be happy with whatever happens."

Earlier, there were reports of Chelsea's interest in Aston Villa forward John Durna. Also, striker Armando Broja could potentially leave the "Blues."

Two days ago, on January 23rd, Chelsea convincingly defeated Middlesbrough with a score of 6-1, advancing to the final of the Carabao Cup, where the London team will face Liverpool.