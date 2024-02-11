RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Play football or get jail time. Harry Maguire's trial continues

Play football or get jail time. Harry Maguire's trial continues

Football news Today, 08:51
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Play football or get jail time. Harry Maguire's trial continues Photo from football365.com/Author unknown

In 2020, Manchester United defender and England international Harry Maguire found himself embroiled in a scandal. While on vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos with his wife Fern Hawkins, sister Daisy, and brother Joe, he was arrested.

It was alleged that Daisy was injected with an unknown substance after being approached by Albanian businessmen. Greek police placed him behind bars for two nights and found him guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and multiple attempts of bribery after the incident. Maguire himself claimed that he was taken to the police station and assaulted by authorities. He attempted to flee, asserting that he was kidnapped.

Initially, Maguire was found guilty and sentenced to 21 months on probation. The United player appealed this decision and has since been awaiting a retrial.

The footballer's hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but a lawyer strike in the country led to the postponement of the trial. This is the second time the trial has been delayed, and Maguire now has to wait for another opportunity to appeal the court's decision.

According to The Sun, the retrial has been postponed due to legal challenges and will not take place until at least March of next year. However, the report indicates that the trial may never happen.

While Harry Maguire's legal proceedings continue, he will undoubtedly assist his team in today's Premier League match against Aston Villa and is likely to start, as we reported yesterday.

