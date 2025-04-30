Pirates Face Sekhukhune United in Crucial Clash for CAF Spot and Title Race

After their CAF Champions League heartbreak, Orlando Pirates return to domestic action determined to reignite their title challenge as they host Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium tonight.

Crucial Clash in the Title Race

The Buccaneers, second with 46 points from 20 matches, trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by nine points but crucially have two games in hand.

Victory against third-placed Sekhukhune could close the gap and build momentum ahead of Saturday’s massive Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

Sekhukhune's Own Ambitions

Guided by former Pirates coach Eric Tinkler, Babina Noko arrive with their own agenda. With 41 points from 24 matches, they sit just five points behind Pirates and remain in the hunt for a CAF spot.

Tinkler believes they must win tonight's match because they are still upset over their recent 1-1 tie with TS Galaxy.

Key Battles to Watch

Pirates boast a strong home record with seven wins, three draws, and just one loss.

They have conceded only 14 goals all season, underlining their defensive resilience.

Young winger Mohau Nkota, who scored in the CAF semi-final, will be key in attack.

Midfield generals Makhehleni Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha are tasked with controlling the tempo.

Chibuike Ohizu, a striker for Sekhukhune, will spearhead the attack, and Sphesihle Mkhize and Sipho Mbule are trying to break the Pirates' rhythm.

Final Stretch Under Riveiro

Coach Jose Riveiro, set to leave at the end of the season, remains positive:

"We’re disappointed, yes, but this young squad is the future of the club. The potential is huge."

Wednesday’s showdown carries major CAF qualification stakes, title race implications, and could set the tone for a defining week in the Buccaneers' season.