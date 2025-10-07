ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management

Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management

Abdeslam Ouaddou applauds Orlando Pirates management
Football news Today, 14:55
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has enjoyed a dream start in Soweto with the MTN8 title.

The French-Moroccan coach also created a club record of eight wins in a row, which includes eight clean sheets.

Ouaddou has also led Pirates into the CAF Champions League preliminary second round qualifiers. In the first round of qualifiers, Pirates beat Lesotho Premier League champions Lioli FC 7-0 on aggregate.

“I didn’t change anything, I just trusted the work I’m doing, the values I put into my work, the love I put in my job, the love I give my players – and what is important as well is the trust of my club, because without trust of your management, the board, it’s difficult,” Ouaddou told journalists.

Also read: Former Pirates defender Jooste to Siwelele FC

“So, I thank them for that, for the trust, so yeah," the former AS Vita and Marumo Gallants coach added.

Pirates' next challenge will be in the CAF Champions League against Saint Eloi Lupopo in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, 19 October.


Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad Football news Today, 15:31 Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad
Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness Football news Today, 15:13 Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness
What Broos likes about Shabalala Football news Today, 14:24 What Broos likes about Shabalala
Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC Football news Yesterday, 22:01 Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC
Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana Football news Yesterday, 21:31 Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana
Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players Football news Yesterday, 21:02 Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players
Related Tournament News
Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching Football news Yesterday, 21:49 Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching
Khanye offers advice on Kaizer Chiefs winger Football news Yesterday, 14:03 Khanye suggests new position for Kaizer Chiefs winger
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores