Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management

Abdeslam Ouaddou applauds Orlando Pirates management

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has enjoyed a dream start in Soweto with the MTN8 title.

The French-Moroccan coach also created a club record of eight wins in a row, which includes eight clean sheets.

Ouaddou has also led Pirates into the CAF Champions League preliminary second round qualifiers. In the first round of qualifiers, Pirates beat Lesotho Premier League champions Lioli FC 7-0 on aggregate.

“I didn’t change anything, I just trusted the work I’m doing, the values I put into my work, the love I put in my job, the love I give my players – and what is important as well is the trust of my club, because without trust of your management, the board, it’s difficult,” Ouaddou told journalists.

Also read: Former Pirates defender Jooste to Siwelele FC

“So, I thank them for that, for the trust, so yeah," the former AS Vita and Marumo Gallants coach added.

Pirates' next challenge will be in the CAF Champions League against Saint Eloi Lupopo in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, 19 October.



