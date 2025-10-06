Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC

Former Orlando Pirates defender Wayde Jooste set to join Siwelele FC

Former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC right-back Wayde Jooste is set to return to Bloemfontein.

The 34-year-old, who has also played for Bloemfontein Celtic earlier in his career, has been a free agent since leaving Usuthu at the end of last season.

According to the Citizen, the Gqeberha-born defender has become an option for coach Lehlohonolo Seema after the club lost out on signing Kegan Johannes on deadline day.

“Experienced defender Wayde Jooste is in line for a move to Siwelele FC, who have become the latest club to enquire about his availability as they look to strengthen their defensive options,” the Citizen reported.

Jooste is set to become the second former Pirates player to sign for Siwelele, following Zakhele Lepasa's move last month.



