Pioli named Milan's main problem in the Champions League

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli summed up the results of the match with Borussia (Dortmund).

The teams met in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League and the meeting ended in a goalless draw.

After the game, Pioli admitted that his team lacked precision in passing and scoring in the first half.

"There were also good chances in the second half, but we failed to capitalize on them. Poor execution in the first two Champions League matches should make the team think and improve the situation.

Milan are promoting their ideas taking into account the peculiarities of the game in Italy and Europe, but in the Champions League the pace of play is higher and the intensity increases. Overall, my players did well both defensively and offensively, playing against a strong and experienced team,” he said.

Based on the results of two matches played in the Champions League, Milan scored two points and is in third place in the standings. The leader in the group is English Newcastle, which has four points. PSG is second with three points, and Borussia closes the standings. with one point.