RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures

PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures

Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures

The victor of the 2024 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 2), engaged in a joint training session with the Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa (WTA 83).

Aryna and Paula share a close friendship and often exchange compliments on Instagram.

Following their collective workout, Sabalenka posted a photo with Paula and captioned it:

"I have two questions... Whose abs are better?? I think definitely. Do we look alike?" – wrote the two-time Grand Slam tournament winner.

Badosa reached the third round at the Australian major, where she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. Subsequently, the Spaniard participated in the Huahin Championships, withdrawing from the round of 16 match against Diana Schnaider. Paula's next match is scheduled for February 5th, opening the tournament in Abu Dhabi against Angelina Kalinina.

Sabalenka is currently taking a break following her triumphant major victory on the Melbourne courts.

PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures

Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
BREAKING. New date for Fury vs Usyk championship fight have been announced Boxing News 03 feb 2024, 14:57 BREAKING. New date for Fury vs Usyk championship fight have been announced
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024