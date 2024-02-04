PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures

The victor of the 2024 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 2), engaged in a joint training session with the Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa (WTA 83).

Aryna and Paula share a close friendship and often exchange compliments on Instagram.

Following their collective workout, Sabalenka posted a photo with Paula and captioned it:

"I have two questions... Whose abs are better?? I think definitely. Do we look alike?" – wrote the two-time Grand Slam tournament winner.

Badosa reached the third round at the Australian major, where she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. Subsequently, the Spaniard participated in the Huahin Championships, withdrawing from the round of 16 match against Diana Schnaider. Paula's next match is scheduled for February 5th, opening the tournament in Abu Dhabi against Angelina Kalinina.

Sabalenka is currently taking a break following her triumphant major victory on the Melbourne courts.

