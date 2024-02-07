PHOTO. The Wimbledon and US Open 2022 quarterfinalist underwent the removal of a benign tumor

Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic has announced that she had a benign tumor removed, which will require her to take some time off.

"Unfortunately, I won't be playing for a couple of weeks... I was looking forward to the new tournaments on hard courts.

I had to have a uterine fibroid removed, so during my recovery, I'll be watching everything from home. I'll be back soon," the tennis player wrote.

Tomljanovic last played at the tournament in Hua Hin last week. Currently, she is ranked in the top 300 in the world. Ayla's highest ranking in the WTA ranking was 32nd place in 2023. In 2022, she reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the US Open.

