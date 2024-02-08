American tennis player Jennifer Brady underwent knee surgery.

"Today during the surgery everything went very well. I wish I looked as cute as Ayla Tomljanovich after the surgery," the American wrote.

It is worth noting that during her rehabilitation period, Jennifer will work as an assistant coach for the women's tennis team at the University of California.

Brady was a finalist at the Australian Open 2021. Due to a knee injury, she did not play professionally for almost two years, returning in August 2023 and playing only 12 matches thereafter.

PHOTO. The Australian Open 2021 finalist underwent knee surgery