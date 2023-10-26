PHOTO. Legendary Serena Williams cropped Aryna Sabalenka from a group photo

The legendary American tennis player Serena Williams cropped Aryna Sabalenka out of a group photo.

Williams was photographed with Sabalenka, Caroline Wozniacki, and businessman David Grutman at a restaurant in Miami.

However, Serena shared the photo on her Instagram with only Caroline and David, and Aryna, who currently holds the top spot in the WTA rankings, did not appear in the photo.

Interestingly, on her own Instagram, Sabalenka posted the photo with all the "participants" in the picture.

Furthermore, the 15th-ranked player in the world, Liudmila Samsonova, has also identified Iga Swiatek as the true leader of women's tennis, despite the fact that Aryna Sabalenko currently holds the top spot in the world rankings.