Phillips has decided on his future at Man City, where he has no playing practice

Manchester City midfielder Calvin Phillips has decided to stay with the team despite his problems with playing practice.

"I intend to stay, I have no reason to leave the club after only 12 months. A lot of players need time to establish themselves in the team," the Englishman said.

Recall that the last season for Phillips was not the best. He played a total of 21 matches without any added value.

Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds for 49 million euros last summer.