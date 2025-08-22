Philadelphia Union Look to Bounce Back Against Resurgent Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union will aim to return to winning ways when they host Chicago Fire at Subaru Park on Sunday, following a 1-0 defeat to New York City FC last weekend, per Sports Mole. That loss ended a six-match unbeaten streak in league play, but the Union remain formidable at home, unbeaten in their last 12 matches in Chester.

Bradley Carnell’s side has turned Subaru Park into a fortress, scoring two or more goals in nine of those games. With 42 points, they remain firmly in the Eastern Conference title race and continue to push for the Supporters’ Shield. Having edged Chicago 1-0 in their most recent encounter, Philadelphia will look to repeat that outcome in front of their fans.

Chicago, however, arrive in improved form. Gregg Berhalter’s men have collected three wins and two draws in their last five matches, scoring 10 goals in that stretch. Brian Gutierrez has been at the center of their creativity, while Hugo Cuypers continues to be the focal point up front. Yet their away record leaves concerns: only one win from their last four road games and at least two goals conceded in three of those fixtures.

Squad availability could play a role. Philadelphia will again be without Ian Glavinovich and Kouame Rominigue due to injuries, though Andre Blake remains an ever-present in goal. Chicago will miss Chris Mueller with a heart condition and David Poreba with a long-term knee issue. Berhalter is expected to rely on a midfield trio of Gutierrez, D’Avilla, and Sergio Oregel to steady the team.

With Philadelphia unbeaten at home and Chicago building momentum, Sunday’s clash promises to be a test of consistency for the Union and resilience for the Fire, as both chase critical points in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.