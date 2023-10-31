Philadelphia traded controversial James Harden

RU RU NG NG
A significant trade took place in the NBA between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

James Harden has made his way to California, as reported by ESPN. Alongside him, the Serbian center player, Filip Petrušev, and the seasoned veteran, PJ Tucker, have also departed from Philadelphia.

In exchange for these players, the Clippers have sent Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, and Kenyon Martin Jr. to the 76ers.

Additionally, Philadelphia will receive an unprotected first-round pick in the 2028 draft, two second-round picks, and the option to exchange picks in 2029.

It's worth recalling that James Harden was discontented with the fact that the 76ers' management did not offer him a new long-term contract. Consequently, the basketball player chose to disregard the entire preseason preparations. He only rejoined the team a few days before the start of the regular season, and head coach Nick Nurse did not include him in the squad for the first four games of the championship.

In the previous season, the shooting guard was a leading figure in the squad, averaging 21.0 points, second only to Joel Embiid. Harden also averaged 10.7 assists, making him the top playmaker in the NBA.

For the 34-year-old James, the Clippers mark his fifth club in his career. He has previously played for Oklahoma, Houston, and Brooklyn.

Yesterday Philadelphia defeated Portland.

