VIDEO. Boston and Denver go without losses, the results of NBA matches on October 31

On the night of October 31, the matches of the NBA regular season took place.

Boston seriously beat Washington away, while Brooklyn and Charlotte staged a very productive match, scoring 254 points.

Boston is confidently leading the Eastern Conference with maximum points in three matches. At the same time, the leader of the Western Conference is Denver, which has four wins in four games. Last night, the Nuggets beat Utah with a score of 110:102.

NBA. Regular season

Washington – Boston – 107:126 (19:42, 32:35, 24:31, 32:18)

Indiana – Chicago – 105:112 (30:27, 25:26, 28:25, 22:34)

Charlotte – Brooklyn – 121:133 (23:42, 32:24, 28:33, 38:34)

Toronto – Portland – 91:99 (25:21, 25:26, 24:33, 17:19)

Atlanta – Minnesota – 127:113 (35:42, 25:37, 38:19, 29:15)

Memphis – Dallas – 110:125 (36:30, 25:37, 25:30, 24:28)

Oklahoma – Detroit – 124:112 (33:21, 26:26, 32:32, 33:33)

New Orleans – Golden State – 102:130 (27:29, 30:30, 21:39, 24:32)

Milwaukee – Miami – 122:114 (28:28, 34:24, 35:21, 25:41)

Denver – Utah – 110:102 (31:21, 27:24, 22:24, 30:33)

Lakers – Orlando – 106:103 (29:24, 25:34, 27:22, 25:23)