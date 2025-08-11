Pezzella’s Knee Injury a Major Blow for River’s Copa Hopes

Germán Pezzella has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, an injury sustained during River Plate’s goalless draw against Independiente in Avellaneda.

The World Cup-winning defender, a cornerstone in Marcelo Gallardo’s plans, will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, facing an estimated eight-month recovery. The incident occurred in the 40th minute of the first half, when Pezzella collided with Walter Mazzanti, immediately clutching his leg in pain before being stretchered off in tears.

The timing is particularly damaging for River as they face the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Thursday, against Libertad of Paraguay. Lucas Martínez Quarta is already out with a muscle tear, Paulo Díaz is dealing with knee inflammation, and Juan Portillo is racing to regain fitness in time for this week’s match. In an emergency move, Lautaro Rivero made his debut against Independiente but is not registered for the continental tournament. Gallardo can call on Sebastián Boselli and 19-year-old Ulises Giménez, although the latter has yet to make his first-team debut. Federico Gattoni remains fit but is not in the coach’s current plans.

With the squad stretched thin, River faces a tough stretch in the competition’s decisive phase.