Petr Cech changed hockey club

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed a contract with English hockey club Oxford.

For the legendary footballer this is the third hockey club.

Prior to that, the Czech athlete played for Guildford Phoenix and Chelmsford.

Cech has already stated that he is very happy to work with Oxford. According to the player, he looks forward to playing with some of his former teammates.

"Oxford has big ambitions and I hope to help them achieve them," he said.