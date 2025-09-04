Peru’s Must-Win Battle to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Peru faces a do-or-die clash in Montevideo, with its World Cup hopes hanging by a thread. According to Infobae Perú, Óscar Ibáñez’s squad takes the field at Estadio Centenario on Thursday knowing that only a victory against Uruguay will keep the dream alive. Anything less would mean elimination from the 2026 South American qualifiers.

The standings leave little room for doubt. Venezuela currently holds seventh place with 18 points, Bolivia follows with 17, and Peru sits back with 12. With only two matches remaining, the margin is razor-thin. A win against Uruguay is essential, but Peru also needs Argentina to defeat Venezuela in Buenos Aires and Colombia to deny Bolivia points in Barranquilla. Only that combination would extend the blanquirroja’s hopes into the final round against Paraguay in Lima.

The players are aware of the uphill battle but insist on fighting until the end. “We must ignore the table. We know the situation is complicated, but we are going to fight. They know Peru has never been an easy opponent. We’ll go for the three points, it’s our only salvation,” defender Carlos Zambrano said, stressing the team’s determination.

Injuries and suspensions add another layer of difficulty. Veterans Paolo Guerrero, Edison Flores, and Alex Valera are unavailable, while Renato Tapia is suspended after yellow card accumulation. Ibáñez is expected to call on Erick Noriega, the young midfielder who recently debuted for Brazil’s Gremio and drew praise from international media.

For Peru, the equation is straightforward. Win in Montevideo and hope results elsewhere fall into place. A draw or defeat against Uruguay would officially end the road to Canada, the United States, and Mexico.