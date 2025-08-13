Peru to End Year With Friendlies Against Chile and Russia

The Peruvian Football Federation has confirmed that the national team will play two international friendlies in November, facing Chile and Russia as part of their preparations for the next World Cup cycle. Information provided by La República indicates that these matches will close out Peru’s 2025 campaign, following their final South American Qualifiers in October against Uruguay in Montevideo and Paraguay in Lima.

The first friendly is set for Wednesday, November 12, against Russia at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg. Six days later, on Tuesday, November 18, Óscar Ibáñez’s side will meet Chile at Fischt Stadium in Sochi. The decision to stage the games in Russia had already been hinted at by FPF president Agustín Lozano during a press conference.

Beyond their symbolic value, these matches will allow the coaching staff to test new options ahead of the last two matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Peru are all but eliminated: they are six points adrift of Venezuela, with a worse goal difference. Peru will aim to end the year showing stability and a better image to face the future, aiming towards the 2030 global tournament.