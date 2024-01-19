Perisic has returned to Croatia, goalkeeper rotation at Atletico. Top transfer news for January 19.

On January 19, several significant transfers took place, accompanied by equally notable rumors. Dailysports provides an overview of the impact on the transfer market on this day.

Shakhtar completes transfer of Palmeiras midfielder Kevin



Shakhtar Donetsk has officially announced the transfer of 19-year-old winger Kevin from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Shakhtar paid €15 million for the transfer, marking a notable investment in Ukraine since the full-scale war began on February 24, 2022.

Mourinho headed to Saudi Arabia?



Shortly after leaving AS Roma, José Mourinho seems to have secured employment with Saudi club Al-Shabab, according to reports.

Newcastle resists Bayern's interest in Kieran Trippier



Bayern Munich is reportedly interested in Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier, but the Magpies are unwilling to let go of their leader, resisting any interest in the 33-year-old Englishman.

Goalkeeper rotation at Atlético Madrid



In the current transfer window, Atlético Madrid is ready to bid farewell to Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbić, who has not received sufficient playing time in 3.5 years with the team. Sheffield United has shown interest in the player.

However, "El Cholo" already has a replacement in mind: goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid Bucharest and the Romanian national team.

Perisic returns to Croatia



After 17 years away from Hajduk Split, midfielder Ivan Perišić has returned to the club where he began his football career. He will play on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

Leicester's efforts to sign Sensi hindered by financial fair play



English club Leicester is close to completing the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi. However, financial fair play rules hinder the deal.

To meet the criteria, Leicester needs to part ways with defender Harry Souttar and midfielder Dennis Praet.

Tanzania national team coach fired during AFCON



Statements made by Tanzania national team head coach Adel Amrouche after the first match of the African Cup of Nations against Morocco (0-3) proved costly.

Initially, AFCON suspended Amrouche for eight matches, and soon after, the Tanzanian federation announced his dismissal.