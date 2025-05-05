Pep Guardiola gave an interview to former Brazil star Gilberto Silva

Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola sat down for an engaging conversation with former Brazil international, Arsenal legend, and seasoned pro Gilberto Silva. The news was shared by Gilberto himself on his Instagram page.

Judging by his reaction, Gilberto Silva was thoroughly impressed by his exchange with the Spaniard. He described his impressions in the caption to his post.

“He sees things most people miss. Quiet details. Movements before they happen. It made me pause, and learn. That’s something I try to keep alive in me. Because the day you stop learning, you stop moving forward. And I never want to stop,” Silva wrote.

The meeting took place as part of the Premier League Meetings program, hosted by Gilberto Silva himself. In each episode, the Brazilian meets with various footballers and coaches to discuss the beautiful game.

Gilberto Silva also mentioned that all Premier League Meetings episodes are available on Disney+. In addition to Guardiola, Silva is set to conduct an exclusive interview with Liverpool manager Arne Slot.