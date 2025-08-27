Peñarol Takes Legal Action Against Bragantino Over Attempted Signing of Ignacio Sosa

Uruguayan club Peñarol has filed legal action against Brazil’s Red Bull Bragantino, accusing them of attempting to sign midfielder Ignacio Sosa, 21, through irregular means, according to UOL. Club president Ignacio Ruglio confirmed that Bragantino was officially notified of the lawsuit and stressed that the Montevideo side has no intention of releasing the player.

The dispute arises from clauses in Sosa’s contract, which Peñarol claims were not respected during Bragantino’s approach. Although financial details were not disclosed, the Uruguayan club argues that the Brazilian offer failed to comply with the legal conditions previously established with the player.

Peñarol’s leadership views the case as a violation of its contractual rights and a test of its ability to defend homegrown talents. “We have already informed Red Bull that we are initiating legal action,” Ruglio said, signaling the club’s firm stance.

Sosa, a product of Peñarol’s youth academy, is considered one of Uruguay’s most promising young players and an important part of the current squad. The legal move aims to protect his immediate future while sending a warning across South American football regarding the importance of honoring binding agreements.