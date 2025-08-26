Peñarol Blocks Ignacio Sosa’s Exit Despite Red Bull Bragantino Offer

Red Bull Bragantino submitted a $3 million bid for 80 percent of Ignacio Sosa’s rights, FútbolUy reported. The 21-year-old midfielder, who renewed his contract with Peñarol earlier this month through 2029, had given the green light to the offer. However, the Uruguayan club has ruled out any possibility of a transfer at this stage.

Club president Ignacio Ruglio made the stance clear in comments to El Espectador Deportes. “No player is leaving now. Until December, the priority is sporting,” he said, stressing that representatives often push deals but Peñarol intends to stick to its plan.

Ruglio added that, from a contractual standpoint, Sosa cannot leave during the ongoing season. “I spent an hour with the lawyers analyzing the situation and it’s impossible for him to go now. It’s not even ambiguous,” he explained, making clear that the clause matching Bragantino’s offer does not apply midseason.

Sosa, a product of Fénix who has established himself in Peñarol’s midfield, had only just renewed his deal with a release clause equal to the Brazilian club’s proposal. Despite this, Ruglio underlined that potential sales will only be considered at year’s end. “I’m sure Nacho won’t take part in this circus. He loves Peñarol and knows he’ll have 25 offers, even better ones,” he said.

The club is confident of keeping one of its rising stars at least until the close of the season, believing the market will bring even greater opportunities for Sosa in the coming months.