Pau López Returns to Real Betis After Toluca Exit, Set to Play Europa League

Pau López Returns to Real Betis After Toluca Exit, Set to Play Europa League

Football news Today, 18:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Pau López has officially rejoined Real Betis, signing a three-year deal with the LaLiga club after parting ways with Liga MX champions Toluca. According to Mediotiempo and EFE, the 30-year-old Spanish goalkeeper passed his medical in Seville on Monday, paving the way for a return to the club where he first made his mark in the Spanish top flight.

López's stint in Mexico was short-lived and largely underwhelming. Brought in to replace Tiago Volpi, he played just 11 matches before suffering an injury during the playoffs. His replacement, Luis García, went on to become the title-winning goalkeeper. With Antonio Mohamed no longer counting on him, Toluca signed Hugo González and allowed López to leave by mutual agreement.

This marks the second chapter for Pau López at Betis. In his initial spell in 2018–19, he featured in 35 matches before a €23 million transfer to AS Roma. He later spent three seasons with Olympique de Marseille, then joined Girona on loan before a brief move to Mexico.

At Betis, he will compete for the starting spot alongside Álvaro Valles. The club is also working to offload Fran Vieites, as it strengthens its squad for the upcoming UEFA Europa League campaign.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
