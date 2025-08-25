RU RU ES ES FR FR
Patrick Cutrone, Italian Striker Linked With Monterrey

Football news Today, 19:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Mediotiempo, Monterrey may have found its final signing target of the transfer window in Patrick Cutrone. With the deadline approaching, the Mexican club is seriously considering the 27-year-old Italian striker, who currently plays for Como in Serie A.

Cutrone came through AC Milan’s youth academy and made his senior debut in 2017, quickly gaining recognition as one of Italy’s promising forwards. His career includes spells at Fiorentina, Wolverhampton in the Premier League, and Valencia in LaLiga. This season, however, he has yet to feature in Como’s first two matches, a sign that the club may be willing to part ways.

The forward is under contract until 2028 and carries a market value of around 6 million euros, but reports suggest Como could lower their demands to facilitate a transfer before the window closes.

For Monterrey, the search has been urgent. Coach Domènec Torrent has requested another striker after failed attempts to land players like Borja Mayoral and Petar Musa. With the Liga MX market set to close on September 12, Rayados have 18 days left to finalize a deal.

Cutrone’s profile makes him a realistic and attractive option, combining European experience with the right age to strengthen Monterrey’s attack. The outcome now hinges on whether negotiations can move quickly enough in the final stretch of the transfer window.

