Patricio Rodríguez Open to Bolivia Call-Up but Leaves Decision to Coach

As reported by Campeón, Bolívar forward Patricio Rodríguez has become eligible to represent Bolivia after obtaining citizenship and completing five years of professional football in the country. Following his team’s recent match against Tomayapo, the Argentine-born attacker addressed the possibility of joining the national squad.

“That doesn’t depend on me. It’s important for [national team manager] Villegas to have the freedom to continue with the project he’s building and, with what he has in mind going forward, make the best decision. I’ll always try to do well for Bolívar and see how things turn out,” Rodríguez said, making it clear that the choice rests entirely with the coach.

Rodríguez, who has been one of Bolívar’s standout performers in recent seasons, kept his comments brief and steered the focus toward his current form. Bolivia’s next squad list will be released on August 22 and will determine the team for its final two matches of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: away against Colombia in Barranquilla and at home versus Brazil in El Alto, a challenging conclusion to the campaign.