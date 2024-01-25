Paris Saint-Germain is targeting another defender from a Serie A club

In the current transfer window, PSG is actively strengthening its defensive line. They have already signed Lucas Beraldo and have shown interest in, but the Parisians are not planning to stop there.

According to L'Équipe, the French capital club intends to sign central defender Lucas Martinez Quarta from Fiorentina. However, Fiorentina is not willing to let the player go easily. The 27-year-old Argentine is attracting interest not only from PSG, but also from Napoli and some Premier League clubs.

In the current season, Lucas has played in 23 matches for Fiorentina, displaying good offensive contributions for a central defender with five goals and one assist. His contract with Fiorentina expires in the summer of 2025, and Transfermarkt values the Argentine at 14 million euros.

Fiorentina paid River Plate 13 million euros for the transfer of Martinez Quarta in October 2020.