Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house

Today, 03:58
The partner of famous football player Neymar, Bruna Biancardi, spoke about how her house was attacked at night.

The incident occurred on the night of November 7 in the city of Kotiya. According to media reports, the criminals tried to kidnap the girl and newborn baby of the striker of the Brazilian national team and the Saudi Al-Hilal team.

“My family was robbed at dawn. My parents were taken hostage, but my girl, my sister and I no longer live there. We were not at home at the time of the incident. I thank God, everything is fine with my parents,” Biancardi wrote on her social networks.

According to updated data, the crime occurred in the house of the girl’s mother at about three o’clock in the morning. The perpetrators took the valuables with them. In particular, they stole designer bags and watches worth about 120 thousand dollars.

They also wanted to know the whereabouts of Bruna Biancardi and their newborn daughter.

It is already known that a 19-year-old local resident was detained in connection with the attack.

