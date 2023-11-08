RU RU NG NG
Main News

In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child

Football news Today, 02:42
Kenley Ward
In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child

In the Brazilian city of Cotia, there was an attempt to kidnap a girl and the newborn daughter of Neymar, who now plays for the Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The incident was recorded on the night of November 7, as reported by the local publication O Globo.

According to the source, the kidnappers entered the house of the mother of the football player’s girlfriend at approximately three o’clock in the morning local time.

The thieves stole valuable items, designer bags and watches totaling about $120,000. The criminals also wanted to find the whereabouts of Bruna Biancardi's girlfriend and their baby.

It is already known for sure that a 19-year-old local resident was involved in the crime; he was detained.

Neymar and Biancardi confirmed on social media that they and their daughter are fine.

Let us remind you that the Brazilian has been playing for the Saudi club Al-Hilal since the summer of this year.

