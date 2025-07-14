Paredes Set for Boca Comeback as Russo Eyes Friday Debut

As reported by Olé, Leandro Paredes is close to making his official return for Boca Juniors. After watching the team’s lackluster draw against Argentinos from the stands, the midfielder is now preparing for his second debut at the club, and coach Miguel Ángel Russo has penciled in a potential date.

Initially cautious, Russo had said he would ease Paredes in gradually, and his return was expected to be away to Racing, on August 10. But after Boca’s unconvincing performance in the Clausura opener, the coach has shifted his tone. “If I see him ready, I won’t hesitate. He has a different footballing mindset. He’ll help us a lot,” Russo said. “It could be Friday, maybe Wednesday, we’ll take it day by day.”

Paredes, who returned to Boca after more than ten years in Europe, last played a competitive match on June 10 with Argentina against Colombia. He then took an extended vacation through Miami, Rome, the Maldives and Buenos Aires before reporting back to training. Now, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, he’s ready to dive into a demanding season.

Boca hosts Unión this Friday at La Bombonera, and that match is shaping up as the likely stage for Paredes’ long-awaited comeback. If not then, the next target is July 23 in the Copa Argentina against Atlético Tucumán. Either way, Boca fans won’t have to wait much longer.