Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26

For many years, football simulation fans have been able to enjoy the game from EA SPORTS. Now, with the release of a brand-new version just around the corner, a fresh teaser has just dropped.

Details: The official EA SPORTS accounts have unveiled a teaser featuring Cole Palmer in the leading role for the new EA FC 26. The developers announced that a full trailer for the upcoming installment will be released on Wednesday, July 16.

It has also been reported that Jude Bellingham will once again grace the cover of the game—he was the face of the franchise last year as well.

We also previously reported that an upcoming update might bring a reworked player career mode. According to the community page FC CONCEPTS, EA may introduce an open world to the player career mode in one of the future editions.

Reminder: EA FC 25 remains the most popular football simulator in the world, but the developers recently faced serious criticism. The controversy arose from a goal celebration added to the game that mimics the movements of a chimpanzee.