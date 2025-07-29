Palmeiras Frustrated Again by Allianz Parque Pitch Conditions

The pitch at Allianz Parque has once again become a source of frustration for Palmeiras, threatening the current truce between the club and the stadium’s management company, WTorre. Despite having been replaced in 2020 with a projected lifespan of 10 years, the playing surface is already under scrutiny, and Palmeiras is pushing for a full replacement by the end of 2025.

“It’s bad, I’ll be honest. With so many events going on, how can it be replaced? Only at the end of the year. It is what it is,” said head coach Abel Ferreira after Palmeiras' 1–0 win over Grêmio. The Portuguese manager has repeatedly criticized the field’s poor condition, but his latest remarks suggest a tipping point may be near.

Club captain Gustavo Gómez also voiced his discontent in a more diplomatic tone. “It’s difficult, but it’s what we have. We accept it, it’s our home. We have to move forward,” he said in the mixed zone. His comments, though measured, reflect a broader dissatisfaction within the squad.

The Allianz Parque calendar is jam-packed. In 2024 alone, the stadium hosted 77 events including football matches and concerts, generating R$241 million in revenue. Under the current agreement, R$50 million is paid to Palmeiras annually, but the cost of that financial return is becoming clearer in terms of on-field performance.

The situation underscores a growing conflict between commercial interests and athletic demands. For a club aiming to compete at the highest levels in Brazil and internationally, an unreliable pitch is an unacceptable compromise. With pressure mounting from within, Allianz Parque may soon face its toughest challenge yet: putting football first.