Palermo Explains His Decision to Join Fortaleza

According to Brazilian media reports, Martín Palermo was officially unveiled as the new head coach of Fortaleza and laid out the reasons behind his decision. The Argentine takes over at a difficult moment, with the club sitting 19th in the Serie A table with only 15 points, and becomes their third coach of the season after the dismissals of Renato Paiva and Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Palermo admitted that his conversations with Vojvoda, a fellow Argentine and his predecessor, played a key role. “I like challenges. I certainly came here because I spoke a lot with Juan Pablo Vojvoda. I believe he made history at this club. It is a club that has grown a lot. Because it felt like a family club, that obviously gave me motivation and incentive,” he said.

The former Boca striker also expressed optimism about the road ahead. “I like knowing that we can turn this moment around with the squad we have. I got to know the facilities and we have all the conditions to work and believe. We also met with the fans and they will be supporting us in the next game. For me, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Palermo explained.

As for his tactical philosophy, he emphasized defensive balance as the foundation. “Something that characterizes me is prioritizing that teams start with defense. To be strong defensively, and then build an idea and a style of play. We need to recover that defensive security, that structure the team needs, to be strong,” he stressed.

His debut on the bench will come on Saturday, September 13, when Fortaleza hosts Vitória at Arena Castelão in a match that could be decisive in their battle against relegation.