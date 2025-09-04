Palermo Takes Over at Fortaleza With Survival at Stake

Martín Palermo was officially named head coach of Fortaleza on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the club. It will be the Argentine legend’s first experience in Brazilian football. His contract runs until December 2025 with an option for renewal, and he is set to debut on September 13 at Arena Castelão against Vitória in the 23rd round of the Brasileirao.

The former Boca Juniors striker arrives with a full staff that includes Diego Cagna and Cristian Damián Leyes as assistants, fitness coaches Gastón Mendoza and Esteban Herrera, and analyst Renato Cornejo. His formal introduction will take place in the coming days at the Alcides Santos training complex.

Fortaleza executive director Marcelo Paz said the decision was based on finding a coach capable of energizing the squad. “Palermo understood the current situation, the challenge we face, and the need for a team that fights for every ball, defends well, wins games and collects points,” Paz said in the club’s release.

Palermo replaces Renato Paiva, who lasted just ten games, with the team eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16 by Vélez and struggling domestically. Fortaleza sits 19th in the standings with 15 points, ahead only of Sport Recife (10), and remains seven points adrift of safety. The match against Vitória, themselves in the relegation zone with 22 points, could be pivotal.

His arrival continues a trend of Argentine managers in the league, alongside Hernán Crespo at São Paulo, Juan Pablo Vojvoda at Santos, and Jorge Sampaoli, who recently rejoined Atlético Mineiro.

Palermo’s coaching career has taken him across South America and beyond, with stints at Godoy Cruz, Arsenal, Aldosivi and Platense in Argentina, Unión Española and Curicó Unido in Chile, Pachuca in Mexico, and Olimpia in Paraguay, where he claimed his only title to date. Moving to Brazil represents both a challenge and a significant platform in one of the most competitive leagues in the region.

Fortaleza is counting on the former striker’s leadership and intensity to turn around a faltering season and pull the team away from relegation danger.