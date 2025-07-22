Pakistan's squad for the match against Bangladesh revealed!

A well-balanced lineup.

Details: Today, a T20I cricket match will take place between the national teams of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The official page of the Pakistan team has just announced the starting XI:

Fakhar Zaman.

Saim Ayub.

Mohammad Haris (w).

Salman Ali Agha ©.

Hasan Nawaz.

Mohammad Nawaz.

Khushdil Shah.

Faheem Ashraf.

Salman Mirza.

Ahmed Daniyal.

Mohammad Abras Afridi.

As we can see, Ahmed Daniyal is making his T20I debut today.

The first T20I encounter between Bangladesh and Pakistan in this series ended with a victory for Bangladesh.

One change to our playing XI for the second #BANvPAK T20I 🇵🇰



Ahmed Daniyal makes his T20I debut today 🌟#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/74WMTvG8ee — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 22, 2025

