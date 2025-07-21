RU RU ES ES FR FR
ICC names the country that will host the next three World Test Championship finals

ICC names the country that will host the next three World Test Championship finals

All of them will be held in the same country.
Cricket News Today, 05:09
ICC names the country that will host the next three World Test Championship finals

England, one of cricket’s global powerhouses, has been given the honor of hosting the next three World Test Championship finals.

Details: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced that England will stage the World Test Championship finals in 2027, 2029, and 2031.

Quote: “The decision was ratified at the ICC’s annual conference held this week in Singapore, following the successful hosting of the first three WTC finals in England — in 2021, 2023, and 2025,” the statement read.

There had been previous reports that the upcoming finals could be held in India, but the ICC was convinced to continue with England as the venue after the country’s proven track record in organizing the tournament.

Despite hosting the last three finals, the home side has yet to claim the title. The ICC World Test Championship has seen New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa crowned as champions.

Reminder: It was recently reported that, after 27 years of heartbreak and frustration, South Africa finally clinched their long-awaited triumph, defeating Australia by five wickets in a thrilling World Test Championship final.

