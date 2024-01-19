P4P has updated the boxing rankings irrespective of weight class

Pound for Pound (P4P) has recently revised the rankings of elite boxers, transcending weight categories, as featured in The Ring magazine.

Maintaining his supremacy at the top is the American pugilist Terence Crawford, who holds three titles in the welterweight division - WB0, WBA, and WBC. Seizing the second position is the Japanese pugilist Naoya Inoue, the undisputed world champion in the lightweight division. Completing the triumvirate of leaders is the Ukrainian maestro Alexander Usyk, adorned with four belts in the heavyweight category - WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO.

Additionally, within the top ten are luminaries such as Saul Alvarez, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez. The P4P and The Ring magazine's elite list unfolds as follows:

Terence Crawford Naoya Inoue Alexander Usyk Saul Alvarez Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Devin Haney Errol Spence Gervonta Davis Teofimo Lopez

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis shared his perspective on the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou bout. Expressing his view on social media, Lewis remarked that this bout would not add any luster to Joshua's résumé. In other words, Lewis believes this match holds little value and poses a considerable risk to Joshua.